Сотрудники McDonald's проведут массовую забастовку в США

On May 19, @McDonalds workers in the #FightFor15 are GOING ON STRIKE. Bottom-of-the-barrel bosses don't have to wait for Congress to pay fairly. It's time every McDonald's worker gets paid at least $15/hr.



— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) May 7, 2021